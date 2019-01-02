'Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris': Melissa Joan Hart on overcoming doubt in God

In a new episode of "Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris," a podcast featuring conversations on how faith has guided newsmakers and celebrities through their best and worst times, ABC News' Paula Faris sits down with actress Melissa Joan Hart.

Listen now -- new episodes available every Wednesday.

Here is Paula, in her own words, about the new episode.

“Was Jesus a really cool dude or was he the son of God?”

If you’ve asked yourself that profound question, you’re in good company. Melissa Joan Hart, whose name is synonymous with “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Tells All,” has been on her own faith journey. And it’s one that involves doubting what to believe and asking “all the very human questions.”

She reveals what it means to doubt and how she’s worked through it, saying that even though she might still be “anxiety-ridden over certain things” that worried her as an “angsty teenager,” she now “has this understanding of, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ And this calm and peace that I feel like people don’t have if they don’t have faith.”

On this episode of “Journeys of Faith,” I chat with Melissa in her Connecticut home about her new Netflix show and what happened when she chose work over family. She’ll trace her faith journey, including why she didn’t really connect in church and how that ultimately changed for her.

How has she dealt with the ups and downs of life?

“I feel like every time something bad has happened, I’ve come out of it because of my faith,” she said. “It’s for a purpose he has. It’s his will be done.”

