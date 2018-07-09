Justin Bieber has confirmed that he proposed to model Hailey Baldwin, who happily accepted.

In a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Monday, the singer called Baldwin, "the love of my life" and gushed he "wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

"Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"

TMZ reported Sunday that the Bieber, 24, had proposed to Baldwin, 21, while they were vacationing in the Caribbean. In his Instagram post, the performer noted that while it was unplanned, the date of their engagement -- July 7 -- holds tremendous significance.

"Gods [sic] timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts?" he wrote. "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WE'RE GONNA VE [sic] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! 'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!' This is the year of favor!!!!"

For a look back at the couple's romance, see the timeline below.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archives via Getty Images, FILE

While the two met years ago in 2009, romantic rumors only began in late 2014.

For months Bieber and Baldwin popped up in each other's social media feeds and, then, in January 2016, they spent New Year's together and Bieber posted a photo of him kissing Baldwin.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 3, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

The next month, Bieber seemingly made it official in GQ, telling the magazine Baldwin is "someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together."

However, Baldwin later told E! News that "we are not an exclusive couple" and stressed that she's wary of anything serious.

Months later, it looked as though the romance was over, as the pop star had another woman back in his life, former flame Selena Gomez.

Though fans were ecstatic that "Jelena" was a thing, again, that relationship seemed to fizzle out just as quickly as it began again.

This past May, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted together out on the town and even in church, which Bieber has stressed is a big part of his life now. Last month, outlets posted a video of the two kissing in New York City. They are also seen holding hands.

Then came Sunday's engagement reports, followed by posts from both of Bieber's parents.

His father Jeremy wrote on Instagram, "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" and his mother, Pattie Mallet, was just as cryptic when she tweeted Saturday, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."