Justin Theroux says split from Jennifer Aniston was 'as painless as it could be'

Justin Theroux finally spoke out about his divorce from Jennifer Aniston in a revealing interview this weekend withThe New York Times.

After two years of marriage and seven years together, the two actors called it quits earlier this year, igniting a flame of wild rumors.

"How do you combat gossip and rumor?" he said. “And it’s just on crack and steroids now.”

Theroux said the two split amicably without any drama, unlike what the tabloids said.

"It was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," the "Maniac" actor said in the interview. "In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part."

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he continued. "It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

This past February, Theroux, 47, and Aniston, 49, announced their separation in a joint statement, noting that the decision was "mutual" and made "lovingly" at the end of last year.

"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," their statement concluded.

However, Theroux admitted in the interview that the divorce was "heartbreaking," especially since it did taint their friendship.

"The friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day," he said. "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of."