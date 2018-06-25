Kaley Cuoco tears up the dance floor at her bachelorette party

"Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco looked like she had a big bang bachelorette party on Saturday.

The actress, who's engaged to professional equestrian Karl Cook, celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a pink-themed dance party.

Cuoco, 32, said of her party, "The most magical night ever. Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved."

A post shared by briana cuoco (@bricuoco) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:51am PDT

Guests included celebrity stylist Brad Goreski along with Cuoco's mother, Layne, and her younger sister, "Criminal Minds" actress Briana Cuoco.

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

?? #kcsquared ?? A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

Cuoco and Cook announced their engagement last December in an Instagram video. The two were first linked in 2016.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well...." Cook wrote in the caption.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

This will be the second marriage for Cuoco, who split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015.