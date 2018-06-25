Kaley Cuoco tears up the dance floor at her bachelorette party

"Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco looked like she had a big bang bachelorette party on Saturday.
The actress, who's engaged to professional equestrian Karl Cook, celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a pink-themed dance party.
Cuoco, 32, said of her party, "The most magical night ever. Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved."
Guests included celebrity stylist Brad Goreski along with Cuoco's mother, Layne, and her younger sister, "Criminal Minds" actress Briana Cuoco.
Cuoco and Cook announced their engagement last December in an Instagram video. The two were first linked in 2016.
"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well...." Cook wrote in the caption.
This will be the second marriage for Cuoco, who split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015.