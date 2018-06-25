Kaley Cuoco tears up the dance floor at her bachelorette party

Jun 25, 2018, 11:48 AM ET
PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco attends Step Ups 14th Annual Inspiration Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, June 1, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.PlayRodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images
"Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco looked like she had a big bang bachelorette party on Saturday.

The actress, who's engaged to professional equestrian Karl Cook, celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a pink-themed dance party.

Cuoco, 32, said of her party, "The most magical night ever. Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved."

Guests included celebrity stylist Brad Goreski along with Cuoco's mother, Layne, and her younger sister, "Criminal Minds" actress Briana Cuoco.

?? #kcsquared ??

Cuoco and Cook announced their engagement last December in an Instagram video. The two were first linked in 2016.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well...." Cook wrote in the caption.

PHOTO: Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco attend Seth Rogens Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles.Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco attend Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles.

This will be the second marriage for Cuoco, who split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015.

