Kanye West sounds off on the dangers of social media

Sep 24, 2018, 11:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Kanye West leaves a restaurant on June 15, 2018, in New York City.PlayJames Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images
Kanye West has 28 million followers on social media but he doesn't necessarily think that's a good thing.

Over the weekend, the rapper, 41, sounded off on the dangers of social media and suggested that users should have the ability to turn off the number of followers and likes on their posts.

"There are people who are committing suicide due to not getting enough likes," Yeezy tweeted on Sept. 22. "Seeking validation in the simulation."

The rapper included a link to a recent New York Magazine article titled "Kanye West Is Finally Right About Something: Twitter Should Lose Its Metrics."

He followed up with another tweet, saying, "Speaking for myself I personally want to participate in social media with the option of not having to show my followers or likes."

The fashion designer also compared the number of likes someone has on social media to "how much money you have in the bank."

PHOTO: Kanye West attends an event during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 2018, in New York City.aGonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Earlier in the week, West tweeted that "social media can be good" but can also cause "psychological damage."

His idea could be gathering steam. He posted a conversation he had with Snapchat executive Ben Schwerin, who responded that the social platform was never about "vanity metrics."

