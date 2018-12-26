As you hang out eating leftovers and enjoying all the Christmas gifts Santa brought, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities have another treat for you: photos of their over-the-top holiday parties that are definition of #aspirationgoals.

Here's a look at the Jenner-Kardashain affair, which looked insane.

Spent all night working with the Kardashian's on my red carpet poses. I think I've fully nailed it!@khloekardashian @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/1ODHY9ihOV — sia (@Sia) December 25, 2018

I have one goal in life: Be invited to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party one day. pic.twitter.com/0hiVrkPNNb — Sam (@sam_steiber) December 25, 2018

Newly-married Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a nice dinner party with the new additions to her family.

Jessica Simpson got her kids the cutest little puppies for the special day.

Ryan Seacrest chowed down on some grub in matching PJs.

Mariah Carey was certainly still "on fire" even though it was cold outside.

??MERRY CHRISTMAS??I am so grateful for all my blessings this year???? I am so thankful for having loved ones by my side - my family, friends & fans?? I wish you all the merriest Christmas, may it be filled with joy, peace & laughter!?? That's all I *really* want for Christmas!?????? pic.twitter.com/QdBSDO0gH3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2018

And here are some more celebs' Instagram-worthy holiday celebrations.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith never disappoint. We'll just leave this here.