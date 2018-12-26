Here's how the Kardashians, Simpsons and other celebrity families celebrated Christmas in style

Dec 26, 2018, 9:59 AM ET
PHOTO: Will Smith posted a photo on Instagram, Dec. 25, 2018.Playwillsmith/Instagram
WATCH Inside the Kardashians' 'winter wonderland' Christmas party

As you hang out eating leftovers and enjoying all the Christmas gifts Santa brought, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities have another treat for you: photos of their over-the-top holiday parties that are definition of #aspirationgoals.

(MORE: 9 celebrities who made us love the skin we’re in in 2018)

Here's a look at the Jenner-Kardashain affair, which looked insane.

View this post on Instagram

merry christmas ??????

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:55pm PST

(MORE: 'Fierce and fearless' women to watch in front of and behind the camera in 2019)

Newly-married Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a nice dinner party with the new additions to her family.

Jessica Simpson got her kids the cutest little puppies for the special day.

View this post on Instagram

Santa’s Nice List! Merry Christmas ??

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Dec 25, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

Ryan Seacrest chowed down on some grub in matching PJs.

View this post on Instagram

New addition to our Christmas sock tradition!

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:33pm PST

Mariah Carey was certainly still "on fire" even though it was cold outside.

And here are some more celebs' Instagram-worthy holiday celebrations.

View this post on Instagram

Christmas Eve with my favorite girls

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2018 at 7:00am PST

View this post on Instagram

From my crazy family to yours! ??

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 25, 2018 at 10:44am PST

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith never disappoint. We'll just leave this here.

Comments