Kate Hudson is getting real about wanting to drop weight after having her third baby -- and it's not for looks, but for a much more important reason.
Along with a picture she posted of herself, Hudson also addressed other new moms, specifically how important it is for them to take time for themselves.
"I'm ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself," she wrote. "For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around for a long time for these three kiddos of mine."
So...here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappyofficial will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ?? and meditation practices I just can’t live without ????? MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! ?? I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays! ??
Hudson, 39, admitted that for moms, working or not, balancing personal life and kids is tough.
"Let's be honest, kids take the number one position," she said. "And it's haaaard to make time for yourself. I've been doing a lot of research and I've spent my time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness."
Hudson pointed to her other Instagram account and blog "Pretty Happy," telling everyone that she will be documenting and giving out tips for moms there, along with "all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving" and even healthy recipes.
On the blog, she posts about how working moms can exercise for just 5 minutes in between emails and more!
"My GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I'm looking to shed 25 lbs," she added. "I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane."
Hundreds of comments cheering Hudson on came rolling in, some fans saying after reading that real look inside her life, they "like you even more."
"This is an amazing health journey," another commenter wrote.
The actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 2, Hudson announced in an Instagram post at the time.
Hudson also has two sons, ages 14 and 7, from previous relationships.