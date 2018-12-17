Kate Hudson is Weight Watchers' newest ambassador

Actress Kate Hudson has partnered with Weight Watchers, becoming the company's newest ambassador.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress and owner of activewear brand Fabletics announced her role in an Instagram video post on Sunday, in which she spoke with Oprah Winfrey, another spokeswoman for the brand.

Winfrey welcomed Hudson to the Weight Watchers family in the video and asked what specifically drove her to work with the brand.

"Well Oprah, my 'why' is really my kids, and my family, and longevity and wanting to be here as long as I possibly can," Hudson said. "It's really about the holistic approach to wellness."

Hudson will be a face for the brand's new "For Every Body" campaign.

“Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone,” she wrote alongside the post. “I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies.”

“ ” This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness.

“I’ve become an ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all!” she continued.

Hudson said Weight Watchers accepts everyone who is looking to embrace a lifestyle change.

“This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such. This is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness,” she said.

Hudson first expressed her newfound commitment to wellness in an Instagram post at the end of November.

She said that since giving birth to her third child, daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, at the beginning of October, she was ready to start spending some time exploring her own wellness.

“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself,” she said. “For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

“I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (whether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time,” she continued.

Her goal is to lose 25 pounds before shooting an upcoming film in the spring but she realizes how difficult it can be to take time for yourself as a working mother.

“Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself," she noted. "I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight."

To document her fitness journey, Hudson created a social platform, Pretty Happy, in which she shares healthy meals and workout suggestions.