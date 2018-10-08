Over the weekend, actress Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share the first pic of her new daughter, Rani Rose.

Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed the baby girl last week.

"Our little rosebud," the "Almost Famous" star captioned the sweet picture, which has received more than 1.3 million likes in just a few days.

The first pic of the new baby comes days after Hudson made the big announcement. She also explained how she and Fujikawa settled on the name.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," according to a statement from the couple. "Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be," the couple said. "Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

This is the couple's first child together; Hudson also has two sons, ages 14 and 7, from previous relationships with musicians Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

Hudson announced the pregnancy in April.

"If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!" she wrote on social media. "It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!"

She added, "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."