Kate Hudson welcomes a daughter, Rani Rose, with Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson's daughter has arrived.

The actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 2, Hudson announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The newborn's name, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, is in honor of Fujikawa's father, Ron, who died in 2012, according to a Los Angeles Times obituary.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," read a statement from the couple. "Ron was the most special man, who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

Hudson, 39, announced in April that she and Fujikawa, whom she'd known for years before they became romantically involved in 2017, were expecting a daughter. This is their first child together; Hudson also has two sons, ages 14 and 7, from previous relationships with musicians Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be," the couple's statement concluded. "Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."