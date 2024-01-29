Princess Kate released from hospital after abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace confirms

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a "planned abdominal surgery," according to Kensington Palace.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

The spokesperson added, "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic earlier this month for the surgery, which the palace described as "successful."

The palace did not provide further details on the type of surgery Kate underwent on Jan. 16, but confirmed to ABC News that the princess's medical issue is non-cancerous.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 8, 2023, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate's recovery will now continue at the home she and Prince William share in Windsor, England, with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

William had postponed his engagements while Kate was in the hospital. He plans to resume his engagements once Kate is settled at home, according to the palace.

At the time of her surgery, the palace said Kate is not likely to resume her public duties until later this spring.

Neither William nor Kate will undertake any international travel in the coming months.

Kate's last public appearance was on Christmas Day, when she joined members of the royal family for their traditional Christmas morning service at Sandringham, the royal family's estate in Norfolk, England.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2023. Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Kate was seen walking to church alongside royal family members, including William, George, Charlotte and Louis.