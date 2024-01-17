King Charles to undergo procedure on enlarged prostate, palace says
Charles turned 75 years old in November.
King Charles III will undergo surgery next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace.
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the palace said in a statement. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
