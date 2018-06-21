Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., has died at 89

Jun 21, 2018, 4:45 PM ET
PHOTO: Kate Spade is photographed at her offices in New York, Sept. 16, 2002.PlayDavid Howells/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Famed designer Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging: Medical examiner

Two weeks after fashion designer Kate Spade died in an apparent suicide, her father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., or Frank, passed away at the age of 89, their family confirmed to ABC News.

Interested in Kate Spade?

Add Kate Spade as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kate Spade news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Kate Spade
Add Interest

According to a statement from his loved ones, Brosnahan, who was at home and surrounded by family when he died Wednesday night, had been in failing health recently and was heartbroken over the death of his daughter.

His death occurred the night before Spade's funeral, which is expected to take place at a church in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

PHOTO: Kate Spade attends the 2015 Basser Center for BRCA benefit at Cipriani Wall Street, Nov. 10, 2015, in New York City.Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images
Kate Spade attends the 2015 Basser Center for BRCA benefit at Cipriani Wall Street, Nov. 10, 2015, in New York City.

(MORE: Kate Spade New York pledges $1M to suicide prevention groups in wake of founder's death)

(MORE: Fashion designer Kate Spade to be buried in Kansas City)

Born and raised in Kansas City, Brosnahan took over his family business, Midwest Heavy Construction Association, in the 1960s. He was married twice: First to June Therese Mullen, with whom he had six children, Missy, Earl III, Ann, Reta, Katy (or Kate), and Eve; and then to Sandy Palmer, who was by his side when he died.

An avid tennis player and later, a golfer, Brosnahan loved his two Yorkshire Terriers and was a proud family man.

He's survived by his wife, three brothers, a sister, five children, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by his parents, sisters Katherine and Helen De Salme and his daughter.

Eric Jones contributed to this report.

Comments