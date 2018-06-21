Two weeks after fashion designer Kate Spade died in an apparent suicide, her father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., or Frank, passed away at the age of 89, their family confirmed to ABC News.

Interested in Kate Spade? Add Kate Spade as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kate Spade news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

According to a statement from his loved ones, Brosnahan, who was at home and surrounded by family when he died Wednesday night, had been in failing health recently and was heartbroken over the death of his daughter.

His death occurred the night before Spade's funeral, which is expected to take place at a church in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

Born and raised in Kansas City, Brosnahan took over his family business, Midwest Heavy Construction Association, in the 1960s. He was married twice: First to June Therese Mullen, with whom he had six children, Missy, Earl III, Ann, Reta, Katy (or Kate), and Eve; and then to Sandy Palmer, who was by his side when he died.

An avid tennis player and later, a golfer, Brosnahan loved his two Yorkshire Terriers and was a proud family man.

He's survived by his wife, three brothers, a sister, five children, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by his parents, sisters Katherine and Helen De Salme and his daughter.

Eric Jones contributed to this report.