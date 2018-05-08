Katy Perry and Taylor Swift seem to have ended their longstanding feud.

Swift, who is kicking off her Reputation world tour tonight in Glendale, Arizona, shared on Instagram that Perry sent her a package containing an olive branch and a handwritten note.

The two have not been on speaking terms for the past few years.

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift said, panning over the box that was placed in her dressing room. "This means so much to me."

Perry, 33, and Swift, 28, were friendly at the start of their careers, but by late 2013, their relationship had soured. Neither officially commented on what caused the rift, though one popular theory is that it stems from dancers leaving Swift's tour to join Perry's.

In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone magazine that she'd written her song "Bad Blood" about an unnamed female recording artist whom she said had been sending her mixed messages for years. Things came to a head, Swift added, when the performer "did something so horrible" the year before.

"I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business," she continued. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

Shortly after the article came out, Perry tweeted: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..."

The two continued to make veiled swipes at each other over the next few years, though last May Perry told James Corden that she was ready to move on.

"I'm ready for that B.S. to be done," she said. "I think that women together, not divided, will heal the world."

Perry has yet to comment on the olive branch, though a part of her note was visible in Swift's Instagram post.

"Hey Old Friend - I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us," it reads, in part. "I really want to clear the air."