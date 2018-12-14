One mother’s attempt to have some fun with her 10-year-old son is taking over the internet.

Mandy Remmell, 29, and her son, Blake, went to the University of Maryland basketball game vs. Loyola on Tuesday night, and the two were featured on the “fan cam” during the game's second half.

The mother, who hails from Halethorpe, Maryland, started singing and dancing along to Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone,” while her mortified son hid in his seat.

The Maryland Basketball social team tweeted the moment, and people loved it.

“SINCE U BEEN GONE "Mom please sto-" I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME,” the account tweeted.

?? SINCE U BEEN GONE ?? "Mom please sto-" ?? I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME ?? pic.twitter.com/4b5DQ7SzdE — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2018

"We were just having a great time," Remmell told "Good Morning America." "They were doing the fan cam, and people were singing in the crowd and they were scanning the audience. My son looked up at me and is like 'We’re on TV, and you’re still here singing.'"

That didn’t stop her.

"I just started singing right to him. I figured it would embarrass the crap out of him because by then, everyone was kind of cheering and clapping, so we just kept on singing," she added.

Mandy Remmell

Remmell, a special projects coordinator at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, also wanted to teach her son something else through her dramatic performance.

“A lesson that I try to tell my son is that you don’t have to worry too much about what others think,” she shared. “As long as you’re doing your best and you’re being respectful and carrying yourself with class, you can still have fun.”

Many who saw the video also reached out to her to express how much they loved it.

“I had people reach out to me from Alabama, Australia ... Everybody’s just saying that they can relate to being a fun parent, and it’s great to see that not everything has to be so serious," Remmell said.

Remmell also said she's happy to spread some joy and laughter.

“It’s so positive and you need that in this day and age,” she said. “Sometimes there’s just too much negativity, and I know that it happens in the world -- and that’s life -- but that’s great that this can bring some positivity.”

Mandy Remmell

To Remmell’s surprise, even the "Sine U Been Gone" singer herself noticed the Terps’ video and weighed in.

"This is my kind of mama. #ThatKidIsNotHavinIt,” Kelly Clarkson tweeted.

This is my kind of mama ???? #ThatKidIsNotHavinIt ?? https://t.co/eGCxTKYAsv — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 12, 2018

“I was shocked!” Remmell said of Clarkson’s response. “I didn’t think that with the Terps putting it out there that it would even reach Kelly Clarkson, and now it’s just gone everywhere. I love that she can relate to it. She's great!”

Remmell’s son has also warmed up to her performance since the video went viral.

“He was kind of excited once it actually started to get out there,” she said. “He still gets embarrassed easily, but he is a fan of the whole situation.”