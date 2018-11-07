Well, this should be good.

Years after the duo met and fell in love on the set of "All My Children," power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back on TV together.

Ripa announced Tuesday that she's joining her husband's show "Riverdale" as his mistress.

On the show, Consuelos plays Hiram Lodge, a shady businessman who often tries to influence the town's inner workings. "Riverdale" is based on the famous Archie Comics.

"It’s a family affair........Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale," Ripa wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Lodge's daughter is the iconic Veronica, who is often the love interest of Archie.

Ripa will star as Mrs. Mulwray and has been billed as a "femme fatale" by Entertainment Weekly.

To make it even more of a family affair, the couple's son, Michael, is also being featured on Wednesday night's episode as a young Hiram.