Kelly Ripa gets role on 'Riverdale' as husband Mark Consuelos' mistress

Nov 7, 2018, 9:46 AM ET
PHOTO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.PlayGary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images
Well, this should be good.

Years after the duo met and fell in love on the set of "All My Children," power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back on TV together.

Ripa announced Tuesday that she's joining her husband's show "Riverdale" as his mistress.

On the show, Consuelos plays Hiram Lodge, a shady businessman who often tries to influence the town's inner workings. "Riverdale" is based on the famous Archie Comics.

"It’s a family affair........Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale," Ripa wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Lodge's daughter is the iconic Veronica, who is often the love interest of Archie.

Ripa will star as Mrs. Mulwray and has been billed as a "femme fatale" by Entertainment Weekly.

To make it even more of a family affair, the couple's son, Michael, is also being featured on Wednesday night's episode as a young Hiram.

