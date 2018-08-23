Ken Jeong on 'Crazy Rich Asians' success: 'It's not a movie, it's a movement'

"Crazy Rich Asians" has proven to be crazy popular with moviegoers.

The romantic comedy was the number one film at the box office this weekend and a sequel is already in the works, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

The film has already earned more than $44 million domestically thus far, according to Box Office Mojo.

Actor Ken Jeong told ABC News he's so happy to see the movie turning into a phenomenon. Jeong plays Wye Mun Goh, the eccentric father of Awkwafina's character, Goh Peik Lin, in the film, which follows regular girl Rachel Chu as she tries to fit in with her fiance's crazy rich family.

"We're so grateful to the fans for really turning out in droves this weekend and that's the end game," Jeong said. "We just really want it to keep going. Right now, word of mouth is good. At its core, it's just a great movie and I'm honored to be a part of this."

The movie is the first studio film set in modern times to feature an all-Asian cast since 1993's "The Joy Luck Club."

Jeong, who is a fan of the Kevin Kwan novel on which the movie is based, said the project was something he knew he needed to be a part of from the start.

Warner Bros.

"Even if I wasn't in it, I would've [supported it]," Jeong said. "You know, I firmly believe in it. It's not a movie, it's a movement, so it's an honor."

"Crazy Rich Asians," starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, is in theaters now.

A sequel based on Kwan’s second book in the series, "China Rich Girlfriend," is in development, according to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.