Kesha was inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to write her latest song, "Here Comes the Change," a powerful rallying cry to continue the fight for equality.

The acoustic guitar-led anthem, which features Bob Dylan-esque harmonica and tom-tom drums, will appear on the soundtrack for "On the Basis of Sex," the Ginsburg biopic starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.

Focus Features

The "Praying" singer unveiled the song earlier today, along with a lyric video that features a multicultural group of activists gathering to protest and exercise their right to vote while black-and-white footage of marchers plays on screen behind them.

In an essay for Refinery 29, Kesha wrote, "In watching the film I was struck by how much Ginsburg was able to accomplish in her life, and at the same time, how much more there is to do in the fight for equality for all people."

For the song's video, Kesha wrote that she wanted to "explore the legacy of political activists in our country throughout the years who have fought for equality and positive change."

She continued, "The message is that the long, proud tradition of American social activism is alive and well. It’s being passed on to the next generation. It will continue to evolve one success at a time, and is as important as ever."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The video ends with a message from non-partisan nonprofit HeadCount, reminding viewers to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections.

"In order to create the lasting change we want, we have to stay involved and above all, we have to vote," the singer wrote.

"On the Basis of Sex" hits theaters on Dec. 25. Watch the video for "Here Comes the Change" below.