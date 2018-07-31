Kesha teases new documentary about the album that 'literally saved my life'

Last August, Kesha stepped back into the spotlight, releasing "Rainbow," her first new album in four years, amid her legal battles with her former producer, Dr. Luke.

Promoting the album, the singer told "Good Morning America, "I think this record has quite literally saved my life."

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, accusing him of being physically, emotionally and sexually abusive toward her. She sued to be released from her contract with Sony. He has denied the allegations.

Now, to celebrate the anniversary of "Rainbow," the singer is releasing a new documentary about the making of the album and the tour that followed.

On Monday, Kesha shared the trailer for the documentary, which will be available on Apple Music August 10.

ANIMALS I'm so excited to share with you that #RainbowTheFilm is coming on August 10!! ????????????

Watch it only on @AppleMusic https://t.co/ScnCGJLvaL ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qy6U4syOQW — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 30, 2018

In the one-minute clip, the Grammy nominee can be heard saying, "Sometimes things feel like, like they're too much to handle. You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others, but inside, you're trapped, suffocating slowly."

The video shows the singer on the red carpet, on tour and taking the Grammy stage for her star-studded performance earlier this year.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

"This record has, quite literally, saved my life," she can be heard saying at the end of the trailer.

"Rainbow - The Film" premieres Aug. 10 on Apple Music.