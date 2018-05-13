Khloe Kardashian shares 1st video of daughter True Thompson

There she is! Just one day ahead of Mother's Day, Khloe Kardashian shared the first video of her newborn daughter, True Thompson.

Interested in Kardashians? Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The reality TV star welcomed her first child with boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, last month.

In a caption on Instagram, Kardashian, 33, wrote, "Happy One Month True."

??Happy One Month True ?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

The video also comes days after the proud father, who also has a 1-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship, described his second child on the Road Trippin' podcast as fans hadn't seen her yet.

Thompson, 27, said his daughter has a "full head of hair [and] green eyes."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers forward welcomed their daughter on April 12, just two days after TMZ and The Daily Mail published video and photos that appeared to show Thompson kissing other women. Neither has commented on the reports.

This is the first child for the couple, who have been publicly linked since 2016.