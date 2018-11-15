"Dope" actress Kiersey Clemons has a groundbreaking new role.

According to Deadline, the 24-year-old actress will star in and produce a film about Lauren Simmons, the youngest woman ever to be a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Simmons, then 23, was the only female trader to work full-time at the exchange and only the second African-American woman to trade full-time.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Simmons said many people are shocked to see someone like her on the floor. People would ask her, "What are you doing, how did you get this job?" she said.

Why is the New York Stock Exchange still largely a boys' club?@JoeMillerJr spoke to Lauren Simmons, one of the only women working at the symbolic heart of the US economy. ???? pic.twitter.com/02BcYmcu70 — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) May 9, 2018

The inspiring young woman hails from the south and when looking to start her career in genetics, couldn't resist being drawn to numbers and Wall Street.

"I fell in love with the numbers and the fast movement," she told the BBC. "I'm loving it."

Along with Simmons, Clemons herself is breaking down walls.

The New York Stock Exchange is getting this #BlackGirlMagic!! @KierseyClemons is producing and starring in a film about #LaurenSimmons, the youngest woman trader on the floor of the #NewYorkStockExchange ??https://t.co/3YIyYbD7hL pic.twitter.com/CHHShl1HzG — MACRO (@stayMACRO) November 14, 2018

This film will be the first out of her new production company, Girl on Mercury. Her other upcoming projects include the live-action "Lady and the Tramp" for Disney.

ABC News is part of parent company Disney.