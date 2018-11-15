Kiersey Clemons to star and produce film on youngest female trader at NYSE

Nov 15, 2018, 12:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Kiersey Clemons attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York.Taylor Hill/Getty Images
"Dope" actress Kiersey Clemons has a groundbreaking new role.

According to Deadline, the 24-year-old actress will star in and produce a film about Lauren Simmons, the youngest woman ever to be a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Simmons, then 23, was the only female trader to work full-time at the exchange and only the second African-American woman to trade full-time.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Simmons said many people are shocked to see someone like her on the floor. People would ask her, "What are you doing, how did you get this job?" she said.

The inspiring young woman hails from the south and when looking to start her career in genetics, couldn't resist being drawn to numbers and Wall Street.

"I fell in love with the numbers and the fast movement," she told the BBC. "I'm loving it."

Along with Simmons, Clemons herself is breaking down walls.

This film will be the first out of her new production company, Girl on Mercury. Her other upcoming projects include the live-action "Lady and the Tramp" for Disney.

