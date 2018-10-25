Transcript for New Wall Street concerns after Dow plunges

We move to Wall Street. Rocky day yesterday. The Dow plunged 608 points wiping out all the gains for the year. Chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis here with the details. Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning. It was a brutal day. It's been a rough month for stocks. Stocks so far in October have taken a beating down nearly 9% and for the year the market is now negative meaning that nest egg if you were watching it climb throughout the summer and into September is now back to where it was at the end of 2017. One of the big drivers are tech companies. Some of the year's highest flyers have now become some of the hardest hit stocks in the month of October with investors selling Ott likes of Amazon, alphabet, Google's parent company, Facebook, Twitter, apple and Netflix, George. More earnings from big companies going forward. You want to think of these as the report card for our economy. All of America's biggest corporations talk about jobs in these reports, the sales, the economic outlook and we're going to hear from at least a third of them this week, the biggest companies in the United States and that will give us an indication of where that retirement savings account is going as well. Rebecca, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.