On Friday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kim Kardashian West opened up publicly about how her husband Kanye West is doing, given his recent string of interviews and the media attention that has followed.

The reality TV star and businesswoman told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the rapper is "doing really good" since his controversial TMZ Live appearance earlier in the month, where he received criticism for saying that slavery was a choice.

"He's in Wyoming, recording. He has a couple albums coming out, so he's just focused on that," she said.

Kardashian did say that West "gave me my first grey hair this week," but she didn't say why. "I am blaming that on him. But ... he's doing really good."

During his controversial interview earlier this month with TMZ, West said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years -- for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

A staffer at TMZ confronted West and said, "While you are making music ... and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with ... the marginalization that's come from the 400 years that you said, for our people, was a 'choice,' ... I'm appalled."

Later, West apologized to the employee.

The rap star also took to Twitter the next day to write, "To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

In an attempt to further explain his reasoning, West added that people are programmed a certain way when it comes to race issues.

"The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years," he added. "We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea."

As Kardashian mentioned on "Live," West plans to release both a new solo album and a joint album with Kid Cudi in the next month. His solo album will contain seven songs and will arrive June 1, while his disc with Cudi, due June 8, will be released under the group name, Kids See Ghost. The titles of both projects have yet to be revealed.

Kardashian West also spoke Friday about possibly having a fourth kid.

"We'll maybe try for one more," she said, adding she enjoyed using a surrogate for her third child, whom she welcomed earlier this year.

She said it gave her more time to spend "with the older kids and get them used to the new baby."