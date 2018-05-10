The Jenner-Kardashian clan has expanded in 2018!

Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all welcomed new babies in recent months: Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago West.

Speaking with People magazine, grandmother and family matriarch Kris Jenner opened up about the added babies just in time for a very special Mother's Day this weekend.

"We have three new high chairs at the table! We’ll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We’re trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it," she said of hosting duties.

Jenner is now a grandmother of nine, including Kim's two other children, Kourtney's three and Rob's daughter. Life "doesn’t get any better than this," she said.

"There’s a certain inner strength that the girls possess," Jenner said about her five daughters. "It’s very important to have their level of thick skin. They’re very smart girls, they’re very intelligent and they’re very creative. And they love getting up every day and working."

The only daughter without a child is Kendall Jenner, who is busy with her successful modeling career. She recently spoke to Elle magazine about her younger sister Kylie welcoming a baby daughter.

"It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you," she said. "I didn’t expect it to happen like this. But it’s beautiful.”

In fact, Kendall says her sister's little girl has brought them closer together.

"We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me," she said.