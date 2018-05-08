Monday night's extravagant Met Gala was certainly one for the books. This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
A-list stars did not disappoint on fashion's biggest night. Kim Kardashian West, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Madonna and numerous others came decked out in their best designer wears.
With Vogue always providing the inspiration for the big event in New York City, it's no surprise that the magazine produced stunning Instagram videos inside the gala, which is usually off-limits to the public.
It's a rare opportunity to get a look inside the glamorous event. So, without further adieu, here are some of the best pics and clips from last night:
@katyperry couldn’t take a normal car to the #metgala due to her stunning wingspan. So she rode in a vintage convertible, giving her nearly six-foot feathered accessories room to flutter. Thankfully the Met’s halls are just as accommodating. Link in bio for more from the evening. Photographed by @cassblackbird
Models and selfies!
And on to the videos!
Vogue Editor in Chief and Condé Nast Creative Director Anna Wintour, chairing her 20th #metgala, held court in sparkling @chanelofficial on the steps of the Great Hall. Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @coolio
@badgalriri struts her stuff!
Who else but @badgalriri could pair a custom @maisonmargiela by John Galliano mitre and a minidress? She strutted among the statues of the Greek and Roman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode
Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan came dressed to the nines.
Sister act @kimkardashian in @versace, @kendalljenner in @off____white, and @kyliejenner in @alexanderwang struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post
A playful @arianagrande in the Wrightsman galleries showed off her @verawanggang gown, which doubled as a Michaelangelo painting. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx
A performance by Madonna?!
@madonna was the only one who could do this year’s #metgala exhibit, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” justice—and she delivered with a surprise performance that was nothing short of divine. Tap the link in our bio to see the Material Girl shut down the party. Editors @mikaaltskan @kevintadge
Miley just being Miley.
@mileycyrus turned heads in the Wrightsman galleries in a @stellamccartney halter dress, and plenty of cross jewelry. Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx