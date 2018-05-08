Monday night's extravagant Met Gala was certainly one for the books. This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

A-list stars did not disappoint on fashion's biggest night. Kim Kardashian West, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Madonna and numerous others came decked out in their best designer wears.

With Vogue always providing the inspiration for the big event in New York City, it's no surprise that the magazine produced stunning Instagram videos inside the gala, which is usually off-limits to the public.

It's a rare opportunity to get a look inside the glamorous event. So, without further adieu, here are some of the best pics and clips from last night:

Models and selfies!

And on to the videos!

@badgalriri struts her stuff!

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan came dressed to the nines.

A performance by Madonna?!

Miley just being Miley.