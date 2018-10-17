Everything we know about Lady Gaga's apparent engagement

After months of speculation and rocking a gorgeous ring on "that" finger, Lady Gaga appears to have confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino.

On Monday night, the Oscar hopeful and "A Star Is Born" actress thanked her "fiancé, Christian" at Elle's annual "Women in Hollywood" event.

Gaga wiped away tears as she thanked all her loved ones, including Carino, for inspiring her to this point in her life.

Lady Gaga calls Christian Carino her 'Fiancé' in her emotional speech for Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood yesterday! ?? pic.twitter.com/MJNutVfMAr — Lady Gaga (@LadyGagaUpdated) October 16, 2018

A beautiful relationship is born.

Gaga, 32, and the talent agent Carino, 49, began dating in early 2017.

Since then, they have been seen hanging at the Super Bowl, posting pictures on their respective social media accounts and more.

In January, the Internet was ablaze when Gaga showed up to the Grammys wearing a stunning ring on that certain finger.

This would be Gaga's second engagement. Her first was to actor Taylor Kinney, until the two took a break in 2016.

That broken engagement might be part of the reason Gaga has yet to comment about this new love; her previous relationship was so public.

Until Monday night, the duo had neither confirmed reports, nor spoken about whether they were in fact engaged.

But that ring tho!

The ring is one-of-a-kind: A huge pink diamond surrounded by other, smaller diamonds.

A jeweler told E! News the ring could be worth as much as $300,000 to $400,000, with the main diamond upwards of seven carats.

Gaga's "little monsters" on social media were beyond impressed, but knew their queen deserved only the best.

Still the same, inspiring Gaga, just in love.

While most were focused Monday night on the use of the word fiance by Gaga to describe her man, the innovator, singer and activist also made a fashion statement, as she tends to do from time to time.

Gaga sported an oversized Marc Jacobs pantsuit and explained the reason.

"I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today, I wear the pants," she said at the event, according to USA Today.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After fittings for several dresses, Gaga said she knew what she needed to wear to this important event about female empowerment.

"Let’s work together to beckon the world towards kindness. I want to see mental health become a global priority. We’re not able to control all the challenges [in life]. But we can work together." ?? @LadyGaga #ChannelKindness https://t.co/qhcVEFTJmL — Born This Way (@BTWFoundation) October 17, 2018

"I asked myself: What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world," she said. "We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public. We women in Hollywood, we are voices ... We have the power to speak and be heard."

She added, "In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am."