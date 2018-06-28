Late-night hosts and celebrities react to Anthony Kennedy's retirement

The announcement of Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court set off a flurry of reactions on social media well into late night.

While conservatives cheered the opportunity for President Donald Trump to choose another Supreme Court Justice, those on the left warned of an impending rollback to women's rights, gay rights and affirmative action.

"This is a seismic political event," Stephen Colbert told the "Late Show" audience during his opening monologue. "I would not trust Trump to fundamentally change the dessert course. Oh, we are supremely screwed."

In a letter to Trump, Kennedy wrote that he would be retiring effectively July 31.

"Enjoy your gay marriages now," Colbert joked. "Because as of Aug. 1, you're back to being roommates."

TONIGHT! Justice Kennedy announces his retirement. America announces they'll be screaming until they pass out. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3sz0u6cRWt — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 28, 2018

On the "Daily Show," host, Trevor Noah took aim at the Republicans rejoicing.

"Trump will likely replace [Kennedy] with a Justice who would discriminate and dismantle abortion rights and LGBTQ rights, and that sound you're hearing right now is Mike Pence having his first orgasm," he joked.

On "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon joked that the 81-year-old Kennedy will "go from sitting around in a robe all day to sitting around in a robe all day."

Later on "Late Night," Seth Meyers also noted that not much would change for the justice after retirement.

"Justice Kennedy, what are you doin’ retiring, man? You have a great job where you barely work, you get to wear a robe all day and give your opinions on stuff. That basically is retirement," he said.

He then urged the justice to stay. "Stick around, at least until we get a new president. Six months tops," he said.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. was celebrating a week in which the highest court upheld his father's Muslim travel ban, delivered a blow to unions and sided with religious freedom in the case of California crisis pregnancy centers.

"OMG! Just when you thought this week couldn't get more lit... I give you Anthony Kennedy's retirement from #SCOTUS," he wrote.

OMG! Just when you thought this week couldn't get more lit... I give you Anthony Kennedy's retirement from #SCOTUS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2018

Check out more reactions on Kennedy's retirement below.

“trumps SUPREME COURT”WILL TAKE AWAY OUR RIGHTS??ROE V.WADE,GAY RIGHTS,TOO MANY TO LIST??THIS BLOW COULDN’T BE MORE SEVERE??IF WE DONT FIGHT LIKE OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT,

“SOME AMERICANS ”COULD FIND “THEMSELVES”IN INTERNMENT CAMPS — Cher (@cher) June 27, 2018

U MUST CALL UR SENATORS & CONGRESS & TELL THEM 2 FIGHT TOOTH & NAIL??DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS &SENATE SHOULD HAVE”NO MEETINGS”WITH trump’s NOMINEES,SHOULDNT SHOW UP 4 ANY HEARINGS,”DEMS MUST FIGHT LIKE GOP DID”.THEY HELD A SEAT OPEN FOR 1YR.MADE IT SO OBAMA DID NOT GET A JUDGE?? — Cher (@cher) June 27, 2018

More bad news. #JusticeAnthonyKennedy is resigning from the #SupremeCourt. We are in MAJOR, MAJOR trouble. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2018

Every single institution or agency in our government is being dismantled by this administration. Congress, gone, SCOTUS, gone, the Executive branch, in the hands of a madman, the FBI, DOE, EPA, etc. etc. etc. And you thought it couldn’t happen here. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2018

There is major panic on the left over the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. President Trump will nominate a person who believes the Supreme Court should uphold the Constitution not “improve” it.https://t.co/HWd7agfxaW — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 28, 2018

.@DLoesch gives her take on Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement: “It is hard to overstate how huge this is… Religious liberty. Free expression. Second Amendment. These are all very reasonably on the table again.” #SCOTUSnominee pic.twitter.com/9PKqE0kHk7 — NRATV (@NRATV) June 28, 2018

The illegitimate POTUS will now try to ram a SCOTUS nominee through before Nov. So much for that McConnell rule. Calling on two principled Republicans to stand up against tyranny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 27, 2018

Okay yes I love the Handmaids Tale - that doesn’t mean I want to live in it. https://t.co/JkGnZbH088 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 27, 2018

I wanted to make a joke but I’m mainly just sad. https://t.co/uU16b36jjR — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 27, 2018

