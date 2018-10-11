Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez is returning to gymnastics.

The 18-year-old made the announcement on "Good Morning America" Thursday, saying she is "currently training."

"Crossing your fingers for 2020," Hernandez said of the future Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo.

.@lzhernandez02 tells @michaelstrahan she is training for the 2020 Olympics! Her new children's book "She's Got This" is all about chasing your dreams and never giving up. pic.twitter.com/lm2amVM0h5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2018

Besides winning a gold and silver medal, Hernandez has a new children's book out titled, "She's Got This." The name of the book is inspired by the gymnast visibly reciting "I got this" to herself before each event at the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

"Whenever I'm competing, I'm pretty much terrified before I go up there," Hernandez said. "And so, it's making sure that I can calm myself down before I hop onto the equipment. And for me, that's a lot of self-talk and self-preparation and it's being my own hype man."

happy national gymnastics day???? pic.twitter.com/XVgUesMkN5 — SPOOKie Hernandez (@lzhernandez02) September 15, 2018

"She's Got This" is about a gymnast who experiences setbacks, but keeps going.

so excited to be able to share my new book SHE’S GOT THIS with the ?? today! Zoe dreams of flying, but first has to get over her fear of falling. This message is so important to me and I hope it inspires you to go after your dreams ?? https://t.co/lxwDxOMcwB pic.twitter.com/0SJq454v5y — SPOOKie Hernandez (@lzhernandez02) October 9, 2018

This is the second published book for Hernandez, who also won Season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars."

But that's not all: Hernandez also has her own Barbie doll.

"She has my curls, which is really important to me," Hernandez said. "When I was little, I always wanted to straighten my hair because I saw everybody had that but now I get to embrace that."

Flipping out because my new book comes out in 1 week! I can’t wait for you guys to read it ?? https://t.co/lxwDxOMcwB pic.twitter.com/TFqtxAWVeV — SPOOKie Hernandez (@lzhernandez02) October 2, 2018

On "GMA," Hernandez also showed adorable young fans in the audience how to appropriately stick a landing.

"She's Got This" is available now.