Liam Payne talks 'One Direction': 'I miss being with the boys'

It was "amazing" to be back on stage, Liam Payne said today as he performed live during the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series.

Payne, 24, opened up about taking some time for himself, and his solo success apart from "One Direction."

ABCNews.com

"I miss being with the boys; that was so much fun," Payne said of his former bandmates. "But I'm sure there's time for that to come back around and my thing is the more success we have on our own, the more success we're going to have together in the future. We're like 'The Avengers.'"

The British performer appeared in Central Park this morning with Colombian singer J Balvin.

The multiplatinum duo's music video "Familiar" has over 9 million views on YouTube.