The "Fab 5" are back and better than ever! Netflix's "Queer Eye" season 2 recently debuted and it has so many touching stories. The show's also filled with helpful tips for men and women looking to break out of their shell.

The gang -- Bobby, Karamo, Tan, Antoni, and Jonathan -- travel all around the country meeting mostly men (and a few women) that have been nominated by friends and family to get their expert advice.

These are good people, who just need a little help to take their lives to the next level.

Here are seven super helpful life lessons from season 2:

1. How to be casual chic

William, who was nominated by his girlfriend, is stuck in the 1970s with style. He also wants to step up his game so he can propose to the love of his life.

When it comes to his style, he goes shopping and learns little tricks like rolling up his sleeves and even the French tuck.

The French tuck is where the shirt is slightly tucked in the front, with the back left to hang out.

"If you tucked it in completely, it will hang over your stomach completely and that's the area everyone has an issue with," explains Tan. "Even if you don't want to do it for yourself, make an effort for her."

2. Mani-pedis aren't just for women

Meet Leo, a bartender, who has been happily married for six years and has two sons he loves with all his heart.

But his wife admits, he's a bit of a "slob." She also thinks he's an amazing husband and father. She just wants him to be more confident. He doesn't go to parent-teacher mixers because he feels judged.

"It doesn't make me feel good," he said. "But I want to do it for [my family]... They mean everything to me."

Beards are in, but Leo's was out! The guys trimmed his beard, cut his hair and Jonathan even took him to have a spa day to show him mani-pedis aren't just for women. Clipping toenails is a healthy habit and getting a pedicure once a month is good, even though society does not promote that for men.

He also gets an oat and honey mask to put on before he shaves to exfoliate the skin.

"Confidence is sexy," Jonathan explains. By the end of the episode, Leo feels like a new man.

3. Finish what you start

Jason, a huge fan of Burning Man, is looking for a fresh start and to step up his handyman business into a real venture -- not just odd jobs.

He clearly has an eye for great furniture with eclectic finishes. But he also mixes in ugly, functional items and parts for projects he started but never followed through on.

Bobby helps him sell and make money on some of the extra pieces he's found. They create light fixtures out of Ford hubcaps, for example, and during a silent auction at the end of the show, he clears hundreds of dollars in bids.

"You already had this idea, you just needed motivation," Bobby says.

He wants to take this new knowledge and open a storefront in Reno, where he's moving.

"He needs to learn how take the things that he loves and the things that he can do, mesh them together," Bobby adds.

4 - How to properly shave

The most emotional episode came via Skyler, a transgender man, who grew up female and thus had never learned to properly shave.

Bobby said the entire group had trouble coming to terms with who they really were and they were simply inspired by Skyler's journey.

Furthermore, Skyler shared even having to cut ties with his family along the way because they weren't supportive.

His beard also had taken about two to three years to grow in.

"I didn't have a dad or an older brother" to show how to shave and not get hurt, he said.

Jonathan takes Skyler under his wing and says he thinks he should trim it a bit, but also grow hair on his neck up until one finger above the Adams' Apple or vocal box. He still went with a stubble look, but one where he wasn't hiding his face behind his hair.

He also taught Skyler that concealer and makeup aren't just for women, and he was able to hide several blemishes because of the technique.

5. Take responsibility for your life

Arian was nominated by his best friend Matt. He's gained weight and can't fit into many of his clothes, and has also struggled mentally with the fact he failed a class his senior year of college, so he couldn't officially graduate.

Now, he spends a lot of his time on the couch playing video games and often quits many of his jobs.

"If you're not taking care of your food, your body, you're not gonna look great," Tan told him.

He also wasn't being honest with his family about failing that class and to make matters worse, he blamed the teacher. But as Karamo pointed out, he didn't go to class, so it was his fault.

They get him to the gym so that he could lose the "beer belly" and get back into those nice clothes. He also admitted to his mother that he failed the class and will have to retake it, taking responsibility for his own actions.

6. How to adult aka make an omelet and meet friends

Sean is a musician, who is 18 years old and going off to college soon. But his godmother has really taken care of him all of his life.

"When I'm feeling really fancy, I'll make popcorn on the stove instead of the microwave," he says to Antoni, who grimaced at his inability to cook.

So, Antoni worked with him to give him a little cooking class before heading off to school. There, he learned how to make a French omelet.

Coating the entire pan in butter, putting chives in and even how to crack the egg properly were taught, but the biggest growth comes from his social interaction at the class.

Sean comes out of his shell and meets a girl. It looked like the beginning of a nice friendship and a good sign for his future off in school.

7. Dress and act for the career you want, not the job you have

Ted, the mayor of a small town in Georgia, isn't taken seriously because of his wardrobe and his style.

"I worry about being the 13-year-old mayor," he said about himself. He wanted to represent his city better.

"I get no respect," he said, adding he wanted to be a better public speaker.

Karamo helped him with his speeches and making sure he's able to get his "point across" in a respectable manner. He also learned to be more engaging and exciting when talking about his city.

Tan helps him step up his wardrobe so that he can fulfill his grand ambitions. He learned to strike a nice balance between casual and formal. He also got a couple pairs of formal shoes and not the sneakers he was wearing before.

As for his look, his long beard was trimmed so that his "warm face" would be shown more to his delegates.

"This is now a man who can smile and look you square in the eyes," Jonathan said.