Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Presley died in January. She was 54 years old.

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Thursday Presley died from a small bowel obstruction, according to an autopsy report.

The report says that Presley was "complaining of abdominal pain on the morning of 1/12/2023" and was later "found unresponsive at home and 9-1-1 was called."

Presley was transported to West Hills Hospital in Southern California, where, despite medical intervention, she was pronounced dead.

While she was hospitalized she "was found to have a severely distended abdomen and diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis."

In this May 10, 2012, file photo, Lisa Marie Presley attends an event in Century City, Calif. Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

According to the National Institutes of Health, small bowel obstruction is a mechanical block in the bowel. The leading cause of small bowel obstructions are adhesions, which can develop after surgery.

In the autopsy, it was noted that Presley had bariatric surgery, or gastric bypass surgery, prior to her death, but noted that it was "not related to the immediate cause of death."

The sudden news of Presley’s death earlier this year came from her publicist Sam Mast, who shared in a statement at the time with ABC News, noting the Presley family was “shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.”

Prior to the news of her death, Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, took to Facebook and updated her followers that her “beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital” where she was “receiving the best care” and asked for prayers.

She was laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, in Graceland's Meditation Garden, at Graceland, her father’s iconic estate in Tennessee.

Days before her death, Presley attended the 80th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, where she celebrated actor Austin Butler after he won the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic “Elvis.” She attended the ceremony with her mother.