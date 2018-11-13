Lorde to Kanye West and Kid Cudi: 'Don't steal -- not from women'

Nov 13, 2018, 3:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Lorde performs at the Melodrama World Tour at Barclays Center, April 4, 2018, in New York City.PlayNicholas Hunt/Getty Images
WATCH Lorde releases first new music in 3 years

Lorde is calling out Kanye West and Kid Cudi for allegedly copying the stage design from her current "Melodrama" tour.

The two rappers brought their "Kids See Ghosts" collaboration to the stage over the weekend in Los Angeles, and during the show, they performed inside of a large rectangular glass box hanging from the ceiling.

On an Instagram Story, Lorde posted pictures of West and Cudi's show alongside photos from her tour earlier this year and her 2017 Coachella show, with had nearly the exact set-up.

(MORE: Kanye West sounds off on the dangers of social media)

"I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves," Lorde wrote in a caption on one of the photos. "But don't steal -- not from women or anyone else -- not in 2018 or ever."

Lorde and West previously collaborated in 2014 on a remix of her "Hunger Games" song "Yellow Flicker Beat."

The "Green Light" singer has also called West her "idol" in her Instagram Story.

(MORE: Trump meets with Kanye West amid Michael devastation)

Yesterday, West tweeted about the performance, writing, "It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done."

Neither he nor Cudi has commented on Lorde's claims.

West and Cudi's representatives did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

Comments