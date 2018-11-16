It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but pop star Mariah Carey is already in the Christmas spirit.

During New York's first snow of the season, Carey belted out a backseat rendition of her classic Christmas jingle "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

The singer shared a video of the moment, which her fans loved. "Look at the snow!" she yelled in the video.

"Typically I wait to be in Aspen to play this song for the first time but — look at it!" she added, before opening her window to the flurries and singing along to the second verse of the hit.

"First snow of the season in New York!!!! Festive!!!" she captioned the post.

As one of the most recognizable holiday songs of all time, Carey’s Christmas hit has made over $60 million in royalties since the song’s release in 1994, according to a report by The Economist in 2017.

In 2017, the singer said she was "so grateful and still overwhelmed by the success of this song."

"Thank you to all my fans around the world for your continued love and support every year!" she added in an Instagram caption.

Carey’s success with the tune has translated into a wealth of related opportunities: an annual Christmas tour, holiday beauty collections and even an "All I Want for Christmas Is You" children’s book, which was released in 2015. When people call her the “Queen of Christmas,” Carey told The Hollywood Reporter she doesn’t think she deserves the title.

"I'm just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs," she told the publication in 2017.

Carey releases her 15th studio album, "Caution," today, which is also her first album in four years.

The star also plans to stop by "Good Morning America" on Monday, so don't forget to tune in for her live performance.