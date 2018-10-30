Halloween Night on "Dancing With the Stars" scared up some good performances -- including two dances that received perfect scores -- but ended with one couple facing their elimination fears.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber were sent home after performing a haunted schoolhouse tango that got them a 24/30 from the judges.

"This has been the time of my life," Retton said after the elimination. "I hadn't challenged myself in decades and now I challenged myself. I'm off to a fresh new start."

As for the rest of the dances, the night was bookended by two treats. For the first performance, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson delivered an insanely good contemporary routine complete with creepy contacts and straitjackets. They earned a perfect score from the judges.

And for the final performance of the evening, Juan Pablo DiPace and Cheryl Burke jived like Egyptians in a performance judge Carrie Ann Inaba called “sheer perfection.” It was perfect 10s for them.

Ain’t no party like a Dead Man’s Party! Jive like an Egyptian with @juanpablodipace and @CherylBurke! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mIemS0OWQU — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) October 30, 2018

It’s no trick -- for the first time in the competition, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson did not have the lowest score of the night. In fact, their Frankenstein-themed Argentine tango proved Joe can come aliiiive on the dance floor. It earned them their highest score yet: a 22/30.

The lowest score of the night this time went to John Schneider and Emma Slater, who gave an energetic but mistake-riddled paso doble, earning them a 19/30.

There were also some relationship revelations off the dance floor. Mary Lou revealed she went through a divorce this year after 27 years of marriage, while Alexis Ren admitted she’s developing feelings for her dance partner Alan Bersten. Alan agreed they have chemistry but played coy about his own feelings, saying, “Time will tell.”

Here’s a look at the scores:

Highest Scores:

Milo Manheim, Disney Channel star, with Witney Carson, 30/30

Juan Pablo Di Pace, "Fuller House" & "Mamma Mia!" actor, with Cheryl Burke 30/30

Evanna Lynch, "Harry Potter" films star, with Keo Motsepe, 29/30

Alexis Ren, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, with Alan Bersten, 27/30 (in jeopardy)

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL star, with Lindsay Arnold, 26/30

Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic gymnast, with Sasha Farber, 24/30 (eliminated)

Bobby Bones, radio personality, with Sharna Burgess, 22/30

Joe Amabile, "The Bachelorette" contestant, with Jenna Johnson, 22/30

Lowest score:

John Schneider, "Dukes of Hazzard" star, with Emma Slater, 19/30

"Dancing with the Stars" returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.