Bride Meghan Markle was accompanied up the steps of St. George's Chapel by the 7-year-old sons of her friend Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto-based entrepreneur and style advisor.

The 7-year-old twin boys, Brian and John, held the train of Markle's dress as she walked up the steps as the rest of the young bridesmaids and page boys followed behind.

AP

Bridesmaids, the equivalent of flower girls in the United States, and page boys of grade-school age, are part of the British royal wedding tradition.

Markle chose to not have a maid of honor and instead to have bridesmaids and page boys, all children, by her side at the wedding, including new nephew and niece, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

All of the adorable bridesmaids wore flower crowns designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

Besides Princess Charlotte, the other bridesmaids were: Jessica Mulroney's 4-year-old daughter, Ivy; Markle's goddaughters Rylan, 7, and Remi, 6, who are daughters of her Los Angeles friend Benita Litt; and 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem and 2-year-old Zalie Warren, who are both Harry's goddaughters.

Besides Prince George and the Mulroney twins, the final page boy was Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, the son of his mentor and close friend, Capt. Mark Dyer. Capt. Dyer has been at Harry's side since shortly after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.