Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged

Meg Ryan is engaged to rocker John Mellencamp, she announced Thursday.

The actress shared a drawing on Instagram that appears to be the couple holding hands, and captioned it: "ENGAGED!"

A representative for Mellencamp confirmed the engagement to ABC News.

Ryan, 56, and Mellencamp, 67, were first linked in 2011, but ended their long-distance relationship -- Mellencamp is based in Indiana while Ryan lives in New York City -- in 2014. By the end of last year, however, the two appeared to be back together, as they were photographed at a New York Knicks game with their sons from previous marriages.

Ryan has a son, Jack, from her decade-long marriage to actor Dennis Quaid, as well as a daughter, Daisy, whom she adopted after her divorce. Mellencamp has five children from his three previous marriages: daughter Michelle with Priscilla Esterline; daughters Teddi Jo and Justice with Victoria Granucci; and sons Hud and Speck with model Elaine Irwin. He and Irwin announced their separation in late 2010, after 18 years of marriage.