Meghan Markle joined her new husband Prince Harry as he participated in a charity polo match Saturday with Prince William.

The new bride had her public coming out with Prince Harry at the same event last year at the Coworth Park polo club in Berkshire.

The Duchess of Sussex hosted two very special guests at the event Saturday -- Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple was also at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s May 19 wedding

At the charity polo match where women deck out in casually chic outfits, Meghan sported a Shoshanna Gruss Ashland gingham-checked sleeveless sundress and go-to favorite Sarah Flint sandals.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been participating in a variety of charity polo matches to raise money for their various Royal Foundation charities, including Sentebale and Tusk Trust.

Guest Serena Williams has been waging a campaign for new mothers to retain their seeding status at Wimbledon after taking time off for motherhood.

Williams has won the singles championships at the All England Club seven times in her career and was ranked 25th in recognition of her achievements at the grass court tournament. She is currently ranked 183rd in the world after giving birth to her first child. Serena had withdrawn in the fourth round from the French Open due to a strained muscle after giving birth to her daughter less than a year ago.