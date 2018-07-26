Singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress and model Luisana Lopilato, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images

Lopilato confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday, posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s tiny hand.

She wrote a message to the baby girl in her native Spanish.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it,” the translated message states. “I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!”

It continues, “We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family…you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

The baby girl joins big brothers Noah, who's almost 5, and Elias, 2. Bublé, 42, and Lopilato, 31, married in 2011.

In late 2016, both Bublé and Lopilato announced they were putting their careers on hold to care for Noah, then 3, after he was diagnosed with liver cancer. His treatment was successful, and the singer returned to the spotlight this year.