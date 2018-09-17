"SNL" stars Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the 2018 Emmys, and the dynamic duo kicked off the show in hilarious, biting fashion.

Much like their acclaimed work on "Weekend Update," the two did not hold back when discussing current hot topics, including #MeToo, Roseanne Barr and even President Donald Trump.

"It is an honor to be here, sharing this night with the talented, creative people in Hollywood who haven't been caught yet," Che joked about all the people who have lost their jobs throughout the past year over sexual misconduct allegations.

After it was announced attendees could drink during the show, Jost quipped that "the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing inhibitions at a work function."

Jost also joked about the first Emmys show in 1949, and listed things that were different then, like the price of gas and how "we all agreed Nazis were bad."

The joke was obviously aimed at Trump, who famously said there were good people on both sides following fights that broke out between white nationalists and people protesting their rally last summer in Charlottesville, which ended in the death of protester Heather Heyer.

The jokes and jabs kept coming as the duo announced Netflix led the way with the most nominations of any network or streaming platform this year.

"If you're a network executive, that's the scariest thing you could possibly hear except Ronan Farrow is on line one," Jost joked about the journalist known for breaking a slew of sexual assault and misconduct stories about powerful men, including allegations of sexual assault committed by Harvey Weinstein.

The duo then commented about Roseanne Barr, and how a racist tweet she sent about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett got her show cancelled.

"'Roseanne was canceled by herself but picked up by white nationalists," Jost said.

"Congrats to Laurie Metcalf," Che added. "Do you know how great of an actress you have to be to get nominated for 'Roseanne' now?"

The opening monologue closed with a light-hearted joked about how far TV has come in the last 70 years.

"Television can go on for another 5 or 6 years, tops," said Jost, alluding to the industry disruption caused by companies like Netflix and Hulu.