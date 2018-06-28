Hours after the passing of her grandfather, Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share an emotional goodbye and a photo of the two from his hospital bed.

Joe Jackson, the father of Paris' father Michael Jackson, died Tuesday, a family source confirmed to ABC News. He was 89.

"Spending those last few moments with you were everything," the 20-year-old began her post. "Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you."

Jackson's granddaughter continued to wax about the musical "dynasty" Jackson created with Michael and the Jackson 5.

"You are the first true jackson," she added. "The legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live."

Jackson, himself a guitar player, began working with his eldest sons, Jackie, Tito and Jermaine, and their group The Jackson Brothers in the early 1960s. After younger sons Marlon and Michael joined the group, the name was changed to The Jackson Five and the rest is history.

"I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments," Paris continued. "Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know ... my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way.

After concluding that she'll tell her family about Jackson for generations to come, she wrote, "I’ll see you in my dreams very very soon."

Paris wasn't the only grandchild to celebrate Joe.

Her brother Prince Jackson called the man an example of "sheer willpower and dedication" in a similar post on social media.

"He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family," he added. "You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you."