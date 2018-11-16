How Michael B. Jordan is changing the game in front of and behind the camera

Michael B. Jordan has had an epic year.

After a stellar turn as the savage, yet relatable, Killmonger in the smash hit "Black Panther," the 31-year-old actor will star in the highly anticipated "Creed 2," which is out next week.

But the man's work doesn't stop after the cameras stop rolling.

Jordan has been earmarking and picking out the right combination of projects that he wants to create for his company, Outlier Society Productions.

His company is also joining the push for diversity in Hollywood by adopting a contractual clause, or inclusion rider, that pushes for inclusive casts and crews. And boy does he have some diverse offerings coming down the pike, including a Netflix series about a single black mother raising a superhero and a show on Oprah's OWN network.

Jordan spoke to "Good Morning America" as part of a charitable campaign with Honey Nut Cheerios called Good Rewards.

He's competing against Lucy Hale and Rob Gronkowski to try to win $100,000 to donate to his charity, Feeding America. With a munificent past that includes managing food banks, Jordan said he obviously "had a personal connection to Feeding America" and "saw the importance of giving back to the community and people who are less fortunate."

When he's not competing against a Super Bowl champion trying to get votes for charity, Jordan is producing projects like "Raising Dion," a viral comic that's currently being adapted into a series for Netflix, set to debut next year.

"It's about a single black mom raising her son with superpowers," he said. "I feel like moms are superheroes anyway, and they don't get enough credit."

He's also ushering in a show called "David Makes Man," which he's doing along with "Moonlight" co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.

According to Deadline, this series focuses on "a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend."

"So, we got the queen, Oprah herself, shepherding that too," Jordan said. "I also have a couple animation projects I'm doing because I love animation, and a couple movies coming down the pipe, some that I'm in, some that I'm not."

He said that the company isn't about creating vehicles for just himself, but "really about creating opportunities for other people ... it's called outlier for a reason."

And while he loves producing and putting fresh artistic endeavors into the world, he can't fight the acting bug. He may have checked off a lot of his dream roles in a short time, but he humored "GMA" with what's still on the top of his list.

"I want to do, like, the voice of an animated movie, because I love animation, and I want to do a Jason Bourne-James Bond thriller, action-type joint," he said.

Could he compel Matt Damon to bring back his famous former assassin-turned-protagonist?

"Matt is a buddy of mine -- he's also a big supporter of inclusion riders -- he and Ben are great actors and fine gentlemen," he said. "To be able to work with him on something would be epic."

And then there was the wave of fans and creators who, earlier this year, urged studios to consider Jordan to be the next Superman if Henry Cavill was indeed done with the famed role. This opportunity has Jordan giddy, even if it's a longshot.

"Just being a fan of comic books, loving fantasy ... to be in the mix of a character that I used to watch all the time, it's pretty cool," he admitted. "It's cool to be a part of the conversation no matter where it goes, how false, what happens, how crazy it is. It's just cool to be talked about in that type of way."