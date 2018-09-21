Michael Moore thinks Tom Hanks should be the next president

Filmmaker Michael Moore only had politics on his mind when he stopped by the ABC News studios this month.

"When you say people don’t love Trump, you clearly have never watched 'The Apprentice,'" Moore told Peter Travers. "People loved that show. Why don't [Democrats] run beloved figures?"

When Travers asked Moore who he would choose as the next Democratic presidential nominee, Moore instantly had an answer.

“Tom Hanks,” he said. “Who wouldn’t vote for Tom Hanks. Why not? I’ve asked him twice now to run and he won’t run.”

He added, "I even offered [to] be the VP, I'll do all the work. You just show up at nice things and smile and be happy. Oprah, who wouldn't vote for Oprah? How about Michelle Obama? Who wouldn't vote for Michelle Obama? Come on, we could win if we ran somebody people wanted to vote for."

For his newest film, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore spoke to Americans across the country about their thoughts on the Trump presidency. The date in the title refers to the day President Trump’s victory in the 2016 election was confirmed.

State Run Films/Briarcliff Entertainment via AP

Moore was one of the few who predicted Donald Trump would win the election. He said Trump could even be a two-term president.

Jeff Swartz/ABC News

"Fahrenheit 11/9" is in theaters everywhere.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Michael Moore in the video above.