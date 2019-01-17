Miley Cyrus claps back at pregnancy rumor: 'Can everyone leave me alone'

Fans were surprised to see reports Wednesday that Miley Cyrus is expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth.

Well, they aren't true and the singer took to to dispel the rumors.

"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us,'" she wrote in a sarcastic tone. "We’re happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives.... Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg."

Cyrus, 26, was obviously referring to the Egg profile on Instagram that broke all kinds of social media records this week.

The "Hannah Montana" star and her "Hunger Games" husband were married over the holidays.

Right after Christmas, Cyrus and Hemsworth posted a slew of photos from the nuptials.

To celebrate Hemsworth’s 29th birthday, Cyrus shared an emotional love letter, listing her favorite things about him on her Instagram page.

'L, HBD [Happy Birthday] to my #1...When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29...I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day,” Cyrus captioned her post.