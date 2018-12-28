Miley Cyrus' parents celebrate her marriage to Liam Hemsworth: 'Long live love'

Bless Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart."

Miley Cyrus' parents are celebrating her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in the most emotional way.

Billy Ray posted a few sweet photos, one taking a dig at himself.

"Wedding wouldn't be complete with out one shot from Dads out dated Blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy," he wrote Thursday.

He posted a couple more, one with Miley's mom as well. "Long live love," he captioned the pics.

Tish Cyrus also took to social media to give Liam and Miley a shout-out.

"This makes my heart so happy .... " she write. She also posted a picture of the beloved father-daughter duo.

Earlier this week, news broke of the wedding between the "Hunger Games" star and the singer. Cyrus later took to social media to confirm it really happened.

"10 years later," she posted next to a photo of the two hugging after becoming man and wife.

"This is probably our one - millionth kiss," she captioned another of the happy couple.

Hemsworth, 28, and Cyrus, 26, met on the film "The Last Song" and dated for three years before getting engaged the first time in 2012. They broke things off the next year but got back together in 2015. They got engaged again the following year.