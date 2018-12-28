Miley Cyrus' parents celebrate her marriage to Liam Hemsworth: 'Long live love'

Dec 28, 2018, 10:51 AM ET
PHOTO: Singers Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.PlayJohn Shearer/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly tie the knot?

Bless Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart."

Miley Cyrus' parents are celebrating her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in the most emotional way.

Billy Ray posted a few sweet photos, one taking a dig at himself.

(MORE: Miley Cyrus seemingly posts first wedding pics, video with Liam Hemsworth)

"Wedding wouldn't be complete with out one shot from Dads out dated Blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy," he wrote Thursday.

He posted a couple more, one with Miley's mom as well. "Long live love," he captioned the pics.

(MORE: Fans delighted at possibility Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married)

Tish Cyrus also took to social media to give Liam and Miley a shout-out.

"This makes my heart so happy .... " she write. She also posted a picture of the beloved father-daughter duo.

View this post on Instagram

??

A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:08pm PST

Earlier this week, news broke of the wedding between the "Hunger Games" star and the singer. Cyrus later took to social media to confirm it really happened.

"10 years later," she posted next to a photo of the two hugging after becoming man and wife.

"This is probably our one - millionth kiss," she captioned another of the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram

This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Hemsworth, 28, and Cyrus, 26, met on the film "The Last Song" and dated for three years before getting engaged the first time in 2012. They broke things off the next year but got back together in 2015. They got engaged again the following year.

Comments