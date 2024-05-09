Miss USA names new 2023 titleholder after former winner resigned title

The Miss USA pageant named the new 2023 titleholder as Savannah Gankiewicz, Miss Hawaii USA and the first runner-up in the 2023 Miss USA competition on Thursday, according to the pageant's Instagram page.

The announcement comes after former Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced that she would resign the title on Monday, citing mental health.

Miss USA also announced Gankiewicz will be officially crowned in her home state of Hawaii next week.

"We are proud to crown Savannah Miss USA 2023, A true representation of vision, intelligence, and compassion," read a statement from Laylah Rose, Miss USA's CEO & president, in the organization's Instagram post. "Her dedication to empowering women through self-love and confidence is inspiring, and we look forward to her impactful reign as Miss USA," the statement continued.

"To the state of Hawaii and my family and friends who have always uplifted me during this journey, it is a privilege to accept this title on behalf of you. I hope to make you all proud," wrote Gankiewicz in a separate post announcing the title.

Earlier this week, former Miss USA Voigt announced that she "made the very tough decision" to resign from the title, citing mental health in an Instagram post. The organization acknowledged the news and said they were looking at the next steps in naming a new titleholder. Days after the announcement, another titleholder, Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava resigned her title writing "my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

Miss Hawaii USA 2023, Savannah Gankiewicz attends the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2024. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In Gankiewicz's acceptance of the new title, she pointed out that she supported the former Miss USA titleholder.

"Please know that my decision to accept the Miss USA crown was not one that was made lightly. I stand with Noelia and admire her strength to step down and prioritize her mental health," she wrote.

According to Miss USA's post, Gankiewicz is a model, entrepreneur, and program director for a non-profit called "What Makes You Feel Beautiful," which focuses on fostering self-love in girls and women.