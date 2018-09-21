For today's Google Doodle, the search engine is sharing one uplifting and inspiring message you need to see!

"On this date, September 21, 1967, 51 years ago, Fred Rogers walked into the television studio at WQED in Pittsburgh to tape the very first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which would premiere nationally on PBS in February 1968," the story behind the Doodle reads.

"He became known as Mister Rogers, nationally beloved, sweater wearing, 'television neighbor,' whose groundbreaking children’s series inspired and educated generations of young viewers with warmth, sensitivity, and honesty," it continues.

For this Doodle and the story behind it, Google enlisted the help of Hedda Sharapan, a child development consultant for Fred Rogers Productions and the late icon's loving wife, Joanne.

Getty Images

Joanne Rogers also shared a message with readers, writing, "I’m so thrilled that Google is celebrating Fred and 'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' with this charming tribute. This stroll through the Neighborhood is delightful, and Fred’s gentle kindness is beautifully captured in the Doodle."

Along with details from Sharapan, the Doodle features a sweet video, which details how radical and caring Rogers was. It also shows some of the people behind the Doodle and how his show and message affected them growing up.

"Overall, I think his message that was powerful to me was the message of love," said Melissa Crowton, Google Doodle director.

Here's the full video:

And here are a few more of Mister Rogers' powerful lessons and messages, as told to "GMA" by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, who recently released "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" a documentary about the life of the legendary Mister Rogers.

1 - One quality does not define a person.

"What I think was really unique about what Mister Rogers was doing is that he embraced people's uniqueness," Neville told "GMA" earlier this year. "He had people on who you didn't see on TV. Not just racial diversity, but ... special needs children, which [he had on] all the time."

The director added that Rogers showed kids that "it was totally OK to be exactly what you are."

2 - Always stand up for what you believe in.

"I think he wanted to give kids a sense of self esteem," Neville explained. "I think people misinterpreted that as him telling kids they were special and therefore, they were entitled to do whatever they want and I think it was the opposite. I think he was telling kids they were worthy of human dignity. They were worthy of self esteem. They were worthy of being loved."

3 - A little kindness goes a long way.

"When I digest his message down to one thing, I come up with radical kindness," Neville said. "It's kindness not because you want to get patted on the back or seen as a good guy or because somebody was kind to you even. [It's] kindness even when it's not deserved. This idea of blind kindness."

For more from Neville and about Mister Rogers, head over to "GMA" for the full story behind the documentary!