Misty Copeland and John Legend are dancing together for a cause

John Legend and Misty Copeland are encouraging people to get up and dance for a good cause.

The award-winning musician and famous ballerina are teaming up with Naked and Wholesome Wave to bring awareness to food disparity in America. Through the annual Drink Good Do Good campaign, the power duo are leading the #FillYourCartForGood campaign to help increase access to affordable fresh fruits and vegetables for communities in need.

"Wholesome Wave is an organization we work with, a non-profit that works all around the country in 49 states to make sure more families have access to quality fruit and vegetables," Legend told "Good Morning America."

"Nearly 30 million Americans don't have access to quality, food," Copeland shared.

Every time someone posts their Shopping Cart dance with #FillYourCartForGood, Naked will donate a cart of produce to communities across the country.

Chrissy Teigen's reaction to John Legend's EGOT win

This year, Legend became the first black man to win an EGOT, after taking home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, was ecstatic when she learned about her husband's historic win.

"After I won the Emmy, first of all Chrissy cried and she was really proud of me," Legend told "GMA." "She was working all that day, doing 'Lip Sync Battle' and they had to move the schedule for the whole taping around. There's like hundreds of people on set, and they changed the whole taping for her so she could come downtown and be there."

"I never thought about winning an EGOT when I first started my career," he said. "I was just wanting to make some great music and hopefully win some Grammys. I wasn't thinking about the 'E,' the 'O,' or the 'T.'"

Misty Copeland: the new Disney princess

Misty Copeland is taking her talents to the silver screen in Disney's upcoming film, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." In honor of the ballerina's starring role, we asked her to envision a land for her own Disney princess!

"It would be like like a Candyland, but like food," Copeland shared with "GMA."

"You're like a Willy Wonka of grocery stores!" Legend said.

"Yes, just like licking the walls, but they're made of carrots!" Copeland replied.