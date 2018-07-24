Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump are going to be sisters-in-law.

The model and her longtime boyfriend, Joshua Kushner, announced their engagement on Tuesday in separate social media posts.

Joshua Kushner, a real estate investor and technology entrepreneur, is also the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to the president and is married to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote on Instagram, along with an emoji of a diamond ring.

Kusher shared a photo of Kloss on the social media platform and added the caption, "fiancé."

fiancé ?? A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Kloss, 25, and Kushner, 33, have been dating since 2012 and for the most part, have kept their relationship private. They've also not publicly commented on Jared Kushner's involvement with the White House.

However, in 2016, a spokesman for Joshua Kushner told Esquire magazine that he is a lifelong Democrat and did not plan to vote for Donald Trump. Similarly, Kloss tweeted "#ImWithHer" on election day.

One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn. ?? ????#ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/kJSNxLqy2u — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 8, 2016

A representative for Kloss did not immediately respond to a request for comment from "Good Morning America."