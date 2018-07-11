It's Emmy nomination time again!

The nominees will be announced Thursday, and HuffPost's entertainment editorial director Lauren Moraski expects to see a mix of new and old faces among them -- that includes some old favorites, such as "Game of Thrones," which was not in competition last year.

"When it’s in the mix it tends to dominate," Moraski said about the popular HBO drama. "We will be watching to see if that is the case this year as the series is wrapping up."

Then there's the possibility that "Modern Family," which once dominated the Emmys, could be back in the running again.

Among the new shows, "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Atlanta" are likely to repeat the success of last year, and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which is a hit with both viewers and critics, should earn some nods too.

Moraski will be watching to see if the wave of diversity from last year's Emmys continues into this year, how much the #MeToo movement will impact who does or does not get a nod, and how the reboots and revivals, such as "Roseanne," will fare.

Samira Wiley, from "The Handmaid's Tale," and Ryan Eggold, from "New Amsterdam," will make the announcements Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The announcements will be streamed live on Emmys.com and the Emmys' Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on Sept. 17.

For Moraski's predictions on who will score a nod in some of the major categories, keep reading below.

Outstanding drama series

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Westworld" (HBO)

"The Americans" (FX)

Moraski said this season of "The Handmaid's Tale" is as strong as last, when it dominated at the Emmys. Meanwhile, "The Americans" peaked just as the series came to an end. Then again, she warned against counting out "Game of Thrones."

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Moraski said Brown is just as good on this season of "This Is Us" as he was last, while Wright is "one of those actors who is everywhere" and in the second season of "Westworld" he is standing out.

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy (The Crown")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder")

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Moss does not disappoint and Foy is a crowd favorite, but Moraski would love to see Sandra Oh score a nod for her "fantastic performance" in "Killing Eve." "I wish I could expand this category to 10," she said.

Outstanding comedy series

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Barry" (HBO)

"Will & Grace" (NBC)

"GLOW" (Netflix)

Moraski called a nomination for "Atlanta" a "slam dunk." Although she couldn't imagine a nomination for "Roseanne," she said it's possible that star Laurie Metcalf will earn a nod for her supporting role in the series.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Moraski pointed to a number of fan favorites -- David, Macy and Danson -- who could end up competing against newcomers like Glover and Hader.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Alison Brie ("GLOW")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Perennial winner "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is not in the running this year, leaving the category wide open, Moraski said. Other possible nominees include Issa Rae for "Insecure" and Debra Messing for "Will & Grace."