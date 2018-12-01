Just in time for the holidays, Netflix and Amazon are offering new seasons of some of their most popular original series, as well as premieres of new ones.

On Dec. 5, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which recently picked up the Emmy for best comedy series, returns to Amazon for season two, and the streaming service will roll out two new shows, "LOL: Last One Laughing," and "Vanity Fair," in the weeks that follow. Additionally, "Life Itself," an Amazon film that hit theaters in September, will find its way to subscribers on Dec. 21.

Meanwhile, a whopping 65 Netflix originals will debut this month, including Jennifer Aniston's new pageant film, "Dumplin'" and part six of "The Ranch" on Dec. 6, season four of "Fuller House" on Dec. 14, and season two of "Alexa & Katie" on Dec. 26. Other noteworthy premiere dates include "Springsteen on Broadway" on Dec. 16 and Ellen DeGeneres' new comedy special, “Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable," two days later.

For those looking for beloved films of yesteryear, look no further than Hulu, which will be pushing out "Driving Miss Daisy," "Pulp Fiction," and "Rain Man," among others, beginning Dec. 1.

A complete list from each service can be found below.

Netflix

Dec. 1



“8 Mile"

“Astro Boy”

“Battle” (Netflix original)

“Bride of Chucky”

“Christine”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Crossroads: One Two Jaga” (Netflix original)

“Friday”

“Friday After Next”

“Hellboy”

“Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone,” Season 1

“Meet Joe Black”

“Memories of the Alhambra” (Netflix original)

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Next Friday”

“Reindeer Games”

“Seven Pounds”

“Shaun of the Dead”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass,” Season 5 Masterclasses

“The Last Dragon”

“The Man Who Knew Too Little”

Dec. 2



“The Lobster”

Dec. 3



“Blue Planet II,” Season 1

“Hero Mask” (Netflix original)

“The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot," Season 2 (Netflix original)

Dec. 4



“District 9”

Dec. 6



“Happy!” Season 1

Dec. 7



“5 Star Christmas” (Netflix original)

“Bad Blood” (Netflix original)

“Dogs of Berlin” (Netflix original)

“Dumplin’” (Netflix original)

“Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas” (Netflix original)

“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” (Netflix original)

“Nailed It! Holiday!” (Netflix original)

“Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas“ (Netflix original)

“Pine Gap” (Netflix original)

“ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?” (Netflix original)

“Super Monsters and the Wish Star” (Netflix original)

“The American Meme” (Netflix original)

“The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)” (Netflix original)

“The Ranch,” Part 6 (Netflix original)

Dec. 9



“Sin senos sí hay paraíso,” Season 3

Dec. 10



“Michael Jackson’s This Is It”

Dec. 11



“Vir Das: Losing It” (Netflix original)

Dec. 12



“Back Street Girls: Gokudols” (Netflix original)

“Out of Many, One” (Netflix original)

Dec. 13



“Wanted” Season 3 (Netflix original)

Dec. 14



“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” (Netflix original)

“Cuckoo,” Season 4 (Netflix original)

“Dance & Sing with True: Songs” (Netflix original)

“Fuller House,” Season 4 (Netflix original)

“Inside the Real Narcos” (Netflix original)

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

“Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle” (Netflix original)

“ROMA” (Netflix original)

“Sunderland Til I Die” (Netflix original)

“The Fix” (Netflix original)

"The Innocent Man” (Netflix original)

“The Protector” (Netflix original)

“Tidelands” (Netflix original)

“Travelers,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender,” Season 8 (Netflix original)

Dec. 16



“Baby Mama”

“Kill the Messenger”

“One Day”

“Springsteen on Broadway” (Netflix original)

“The Theory of Everything”

Dec. 18



“Baki” (Netflix original)

“Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable” (Netflix original)

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors,” Part 5 (Netflix original)

Dec. 21



“3Below: Tales of Arcadia” (Netflix original)

“7 Days Out” (Netflix original)

“Back With the Ex” (Netflix original)

“Bad Seeds” (Netflix original)

“Bird Box” (Netflix original)

“Derry Girls” (Netflix original)

“Diablero” (Netflix original)

“Greenleaf," Season 3

“LAST HOPE,” Part 2 (Netflix original)

“Perfume” (Netflix original)

“Sirius the Jaeger” (Netflix original)

“Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski” (Netflix original)

“Tales by Light,” Season 3 (Netflix original)

“The Casketeers” (Netflix original)

“Wolf (BÖRÜ)” (Netflix original)

Dec. 24



“Hi Score Girl” (Netflix original)

“The Magicians,” Season 3

Dec. 25



“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Season 11

“Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War”

Dec. 26



“Alexa & Katie: Season 2” (Netflix original)

“YOU”

Dec. 28



“Instant Hotel” (Netflix original)

“La noche de 12 años” (Netflix original)

“Selection Day” (Netflix original)

“When Angels Sleep” (Netflix original)

“Yummy Mummies” (Netflix original)

Dec. 30



“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” (Netflix original)

Dec. 31



“The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man”

Coming in December, date not specified



“Watership Down: Limited Series” (Netflix original)

Hulu

Dec. 1

"A Guy Thing"

"Apocalypse Now"

"Apocalypse Now Redux"

"All Dogs go to Heaven"

"All Dogs go to Heaven 2"

"Antitrust"

"Autumn in New York"

"American Beauty"

"Black Rain"

"Black Water"

"The Bridges of Madison County"

"Born Romantic"

"Cats & Dogs"

"Carnival of Souls"

"The Counterfeit Traitor"

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

"Desperately Seeking Susan"

"Devil’s Rejects"

"Don’t Answer the Phone"

"Doc Hollywood"

"Driving Miss Daisy"

"Escape From LA"

"Fluke"

"The Foot Fist Way"

"Friday the 13th"

"Friday the 13th Part 11"

"Friday the 13th Part 111"

"Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter"

"Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning"

"Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives"

"Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood"

"Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan"

"The Hearse"

"House of 1,000 Corpses"

"Hard Rain"

"Indecent Proposal"

"Jackie Chan’s Project A"

"Jim Norton: Please Be Offended"

"Legend of the Drunken Master"

"Moonstruck"

"Never Back Down"

"No Country for Old Men"

"One from the Heart"

"Private Parts"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Rain Man"

"Reservoir Dogs"

"Ronin"

"Rosemary’s Baby"

"Rumble in the Bronx"

"Shivers"

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"

"Sling Blade"

"Space Cowboys"

"The Silence of the Lambs"

"This is Spinal Tap"

"The Truman Show"

"Uncle Grandpa," Complete Season 3

"The Usual Suspects"

"Vampires Kiss"

"Would You Rather"

Dec. 3

"The Hateful Eight"

"Stories We Tell"

Dec. 6

"On the Road"

Dec. 7

"Shut Eye," Complete season 1

Dec. 8

"Hairspray Live!" Special

Dec. 9

"Horace and Pete," Complete series

"Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour," Premiere

"The Thundermans," Complete season 3

Dec. 10

"Daddy’s Home"

Dec. 13

"The Love Guru"

Dec. 15

"Nashville," Season 5 sneak peak premiere

"Star," Season 1 Premiere

Dec. 16

"At the Devil’s Door"

"Beyond the Hills"

Dec. 17

"The Bay"

"Anomalisa"

Dec. 20

"Mars," Complete season 1

Dec. 23

"The Trip to Italy"

Dec. 24

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot"

Dec. 26

"RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars," Complete season 2

Dec. 27

"Barbarians Rising," Complete season 1

"Iron Man"

"The Reluctant Fundamentalist"

Dec. 30

"Last Weekend"

"Zoolander 2"

Dec. 31

"Venture Bros," Complete Season 6

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"

"Spiderman 3"

Amazon

Available for streaming on Prime Video



Dec. 1

Movies



"A Clockwork Orange"

"A Fish Called Wanda"

"A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari)"

"All the President's Men"

"Bad Girls from Mars"

"Because I Said So"

"Bestseller"

"Beverly Hills Vamp"

"Blue Hill Avenue"

"Boogie Nights"

"Bright Lights, Big City"

"Event Horizon"

"Gargoyle"

"Groundhog Day"

"Happily N'Ever After"

"Happily N'Ever After 2"

"Hitman's Run"

"King of the Mountain"

"Line of Duty"

"Livin' by the Gun"

"Margin Call"

"Mars Attacks!"

"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult"

"Ordinary People"

"Promised Land"

"Silent Tongue"

"Sleepover"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"The Black Stallion"

"The Dark Crystal"

"The Firm"

"The Game"

"The Godson"

"The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear"

"The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!"

"Trucks"

"Ulee's Gold"

"Valkyrie"

"War"

"Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins"

"Wild Wild West"

"Windtalkers"



Dec. 5

Series



"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Season 2 (Prime Original series)

Dec. 7

Movies



"Killers"

"Why Did I Get Married Too?"

Dec. 8

Movies



"Before I Fall"

"Collide"

Dec. 14

Series



"LOL: Last One Laughing," Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Dec. 15

Series



"4 Blocks," Season 2

"Life of Crime," Mini-series

Dec. 16

Movies



"Evan Almighty"

Dec. 19

Movies



"A Most Wanted Man"

Dec. 21

Movies



"Life Itself" (Prime Original movie)

Series



"Vanity Fair," Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Dec. 25

Movies



"Iron Man 2"

Dec. 27

Movies



"Hereditary"

Dec. 28

Series



"Niko and the Sword of Light," Season 2 (Prime Original series)

Available to Purchase on Prime Video



Dec. 11

Movies



"A Simple Favor"

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels



Dec. 1

Live Sports



SEC Championship Game, CBSAA

Movies



"A Bad Mom’s Christmas," Showtime

Dec. 8

Live Sports



"UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega," PPV

Dec. 9

Series



"Counterpart," Season 2, STARZ

Dec. 29

Live Sports

